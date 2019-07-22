Shannen Doherty to guest star on 'Riverdale' for Luke Perry tribute episode

For the tribute episode to late actor Luke Perry, "Riverdale" has got his "90210" co-star and friend Shannen Doherty on board.

Doherty will appear in a guest role on season four premiere of The CW series, which is scheduled for October 9, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced Sunday at San Diego Comic-Con.

Perry, who was on the show for three seasons, died in March.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aguirre-Sacasa said he and Perry had planned to have Doherty on the show for "since season one".

"They were such good friends, and when we were putting together this tribute episode, we wanted to make it as special as possible, and so we asked Shannen to do a pivotal, super emotional role. She read the script and immediately said 'yes'. It's very impactful," he said.

The episode, titled "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam", will see Doherty in a "special role".

The actor, who played Brenda, high school school and the love interest to Perry's Dylan, confirmed the in an emotional Instagram post.

"I am deeply honored to pay tribute to Luke on 'Riverdale'. The care in which this show takes in honoring his memory is beautiful. He is missed. Today. Tomorrow. Forever," she captioned her photos with Perry.

