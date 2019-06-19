Shefali Juneja appointed India's representative to ICAO

-
Senior bureaucrat Shefali Juneja was Wednesday appointed as India's representative in the council of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a United Nations body.
Juneja, a 1992 batch officer of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre), is at present the Joint Secretary in Ministry of Civil Aviation.
She has been appointed to the post of Representative of India in the ICAO, Montreal, Canada, for a period of three years, an order issued by personnel Ministry said.
Juneja will replace senior IAS officer Alok Shekhar who was named for the post in
October 2015.
The council, which is composed of 36 states, is elected for a three-year term.
The council member states are chosen under three headings -- states of chief importance in air transport, states which make the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for air navigation and states whose designation will ensure that all major areas of the world are represented.
