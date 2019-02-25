Shilpa Medicare gets USFDA nod for cancer drug

Shilpa Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for for injection, used for treatment of various types of

The approved product is a generic equivalent of reference listed drug Gemzar.

The company has received (USFDA) approval for its Application (ANDA), for injection USP in the strengths of 200 mg/vial and 1 g/vial, Shilpa said in a BSE filing.

for injection USP is used in the treatment of ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and

Quoting IQVIA MAT data for December 2018, Shilpa said, the US market for Gemcitabine for injection USP, 200 mg/vial and 1 g/vlal is approximately USD 11.7 million.

Shares of were trading 2.19 per cent up at Rs 359 apiece on BSE.

