Man from Rajasthan held with gold worth over Rs 1 cr in Kerala

A man from has been arrested on the Kerala- border for allegedly carrying 3.75 kg of gold worth over Rs 1 crore without valid documents, Customs authorities said Monday.

Lalithkumar was taken into custody by the Excise officials yesterday and the gold, believed to be of foreign origin, was handed over to the Customs preventive unit in Palakkad, said.

He was on the way to Palakkad from when he was apprehended at Walayar check post, he added.

Later, the man was produced before a court here and remanded to judicial custody till September 17.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)