Absconder arrested in J-K's Rajouri

-
ALSO READ
One jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri
Third ceasefire violation in J-K: Pak resorts to unprovoked firing in Rajouri's Sunderbani
Six killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Rajouri
Pakistan violates ceasefire at Rajouri in J-K on Monday morning
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri district
-
An absconder, on the run for a year, was arrested from the Sunderbani area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Monday, police said.
Zaffer Iqbal, the accused, a resident of Marchola village, was wanted in a case registered under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) in 2018, they said.
The accused was remanded to judicial custody.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU