Sikh man dons rainbow turban for Pride in California

An Indian-origin Sikh neuroscientist, who is bisexual, has donned rainbow to ring in this year's 'Pride Month' in the US, drawing a lot of praise from netizens for his inspiring ideas.

Jiwandeep Kohli, who is based in San Diego, has shared an image of the elaborate creation of the rainbow on that has received nearly 30,000 likes.

"I'm proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist," he captioned the image. "I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity and will continue to work towards ensuring the same freedom for others," he tweeted.

Pride Month kicked off on June 1 and honours the LGBTQ community while commemorating New York's Stonewall riots in June 1969 that signalled a turning point in the movement for equal rights.

There were a few people asking where they can get their own rainbow Kohli in response, said he wanted them to know that turbans were a responsibility for and it's not the same as throwing on a rainbow hat.

"I wouldn't want people to have the impression that I'm just wearing it as an accessory," he said. "A turban is a sign to the world that you're a person the world can turn to for help."



Many users drew a lot of praise for his inspiring ideas.

"You bake brains? j/k But in all seriousness your turban is the absolute ne plus ultra cool manifestation of #Pride2019 that I've seen today. You. Are. Inspiring," one user wrote.

"That pride turban is the most amazing thing I've seen today!," another wrote.

