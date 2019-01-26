Yellowish orange turban for PM Modi at R-Day event

continued with his tradition of donning colourful turbans at celebrations on Saturday by sporting a yellowish orange with a red tail.

Wearing his traditional kurta pajama and the trademark Nehru jacket, paid tributes to the martyrs at the Amar Jawan Jyoti before heading for the parade.

Turbans have been a highlight of the PM's sartorial choices at and events.

For his maiden address as the in 2014, had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej in bright red colour with green at the tail.

A yellow covered with criss-crossed lines in different shades of the same colour, along with a few in red and deep green, marked his 2015 look, and he chose a tie and dye in hues of pink and yellow for his appearance at the in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over it followed by a saffron turban last year.

From bright red bandhni turban from Kutch to mustard Rajasthani 'safa', the has sported varied turbans at his Republic Day appearances too.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)