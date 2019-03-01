Silver futures fall 0.04% in thin trade

Silver prices softened by 0.04 per cent to Rs 39,119 per kg Friday as traders cut down positions, tracking a weak trend overseas.

Besides, profit-booking weighed on sentiment.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March was trading lower by Rs 15, or 0.04 per cent, at Rs 39,119 per kg in a business turnover of 312 lots.

The to be delivered in April also traded lower by Rs 5, or 0.01 per cent at Rs 39,905 per kg in 1,312 lots.

Traders attributed the fall in silver prices in futures trade to off-loading of bets by participants in sync with a weak trend in precious metals in the global market.

Globally, silver eased by 0.06 per cent to USD 15.66 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)