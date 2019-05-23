Silver futures fall by Rs 29 on profit-booking

Silver prices fell sharply by Rs 29 to Rs 36,280 per kg in futures trade Thursday amid profit-booking by speculators at current levels.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July contracts dipped by Rs 29, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 36,280 per kg, clocking a business volume of 28,602 lots.

The for September contracts was also trading down by Rs 92, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 36,718 per kg in 2,218 lots.

Marketmen said profit-booking at prevailing levels led to the fall in silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver dipped 0.06 per cent to USD 14.44 an ounce in

