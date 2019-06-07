Silver futures up 0.32 pc in thin trade

Silver prices edged up 0.32 per cent to Rs 37,141 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculators created fresh positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery rose by Rs 119, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 37,141 per kg in a business turnover of 23,557 lots.

Traders attributed the rise in silver prices at futures trade to fresh positions built up by traders.

Globally, silver prices remained unchanged at USD 14.91 an ounce in

