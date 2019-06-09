Six fishermen rescued from sinking vessel off Kerala coast

Six fishermen were rescued from a sinking fishing vessel off coast Sunday by the Indian

A said the district headquarters ( and Mahe) received a distress message about a sinking fishing boat, Aachariyamatha, approximately 35 miles off Kollam with six personnel onboard.

" of the headquarters directed Merchant Vessel Asia Emerald-III in vicinity for assistance and rescue of fishermen.

All fishermen were rescued by Indian in coordination with Merchant Vessel Asia Emerald-III," the release said.

The vessel is expected to arrive at Kochi tonight along with rescued fishermen, it said.

There is no injury exhaustion of rescued fishermen reported.

The release further said the directorate of fisheries and state administration were requested to advice all fishermen not to venture out to sea during fishing ban period/ rough weather.

