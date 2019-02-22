Six-yr-old girl killed after panchayat ghar's ceiling collapses in UP

A six-year-old girl was killed and a boy injured after a portion of a panchayat ghar's ceiling collapsed during a ceremony in Mehmoodpur village here, police said Friday.

The deceased, Sunena, died on the spot and the boy, (9), was admitted to a hospital on Thursday, they said.

The boy's condition has been stated as serious.

Police said people attending the were staying at the panchayat ghar.The matter is being probed, they said.

