JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

UP govt education officer suspended for posting objectionable message on Pulwama attack
Business Standard

Six-yr-old girl killed after panchayat ghar's ceiling collapses in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A six-year-old girl was killed and a boy injured after a portion of a panchayat ghar's ceiling collapsed during a wedding ceremony in Mehmoodpur village here, police said Friday.

The deceased, Sunena, died on the spot and the boy, Vikram (9), was admitted to a hospital on Thursday, they said.

The boy's condition has been stated as serious.

Police said people attending the marriage were staying at the panchayat ghar.The matter is being probed, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 10:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements