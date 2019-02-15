Slovenia MP resigns for stealing sandwich

A Slovenian lawmaker resigned Thursday for stealing a from a because he was annoyed about being ignored by staff.

Darij Krajcic, a for the List (LMS) party -- the in the ruling coalition -- said he walked off without paying because three employees had "treated (him) like air" and continued chatting.

"I must have stood some three minutes by the counter," he told private

Krajcic insisted that he returned shortly afterwards to pay for the

But he apologised and resigned from parliament.

The centre-left of is the senior member of a five-party minority government, voted in last September.

Public support for the has received a boost recently from public sector wage hikes and the dismissal of two ministers accused of abuse of power and bullying.

The of LMS' parliamentary faction, Brane Golubovic, condemned Krajcic's actions as "unacceptable" and said the "has to bear the responsibility, in line with LMS' high ethical standards".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)