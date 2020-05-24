Smriti Irani praises actor Sonu Sood for helping migrants

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday praised actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers go back home amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The actor has arranged several buses for the migrants after obtaining special permissions from different state governments.

Tagging a tweet by Sood in which he asked a migrant to share his number so that he can arrange for his travel back home, Irani said: "I've had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood and celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still thank you for helping those in need.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)