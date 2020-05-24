Smriti Irani praises actor Sonu Sood for helping migrants

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday praised actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers go back home amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The actor has arranged several buses for the migrants after obtaining special permissions from different state governments.

Tagging a tweet by Sood in which he asked a migrant to share his number so that he can arrange for his travel back home, Irani said: "I've had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood and celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still thank you for helping those in need.

First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 12:12 IST

