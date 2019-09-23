Soka Gakkai International prez conferred with honorary doctorate by Haryana-based univ

Daisaku Ikeda, president of a leading community-based Buddhist organisation, was on Monday conferred an honorary doctorate by a private university in recognition of his contribution towards global peace and building a humane society, officials said.

The Soka Gakkai International (SGI), with members in 192 countries, promotes peace, culture and education centered on respect for the dignity of life, they said.

The Manav Rachna University (MRU), based in Faridabad conferred the honorary doctorate to Soka Gakkai International president Daisaku Ikeda at an event held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here.

"This was in recognition of Dr Ikeda's spectacular contribution towards global peace and building a humane society," the SGI said in a statement.

Prashant Bhalla, president of Manav Rachna educational institutions, who is also chancellor of the university, said "Observing his illustrious credentials in making world a better place to live in, his spectacular contribution to creation of a culture of peace in the field of humanities, and taking human happiness to the next level, Manav Rachna University considers it an honour and a privilege to confer Doctor of Philosophy, honoris causa upon Dr Daisaku Ikeda".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)