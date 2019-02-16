CM Patnaik, ministers join thousands in paying homage to slain CRPF jawans in Odisha

Chief Minister Patnaik, several ministers and senior officials joined hundreds of people in paying homage to two CRPF jawans from the state, who lost their lives in terror attack, after their bodies were flown in here Saturday by a special aircraft of the

The government also announced an enhanced ex-gratia to Rs 25 lakh for the families of slain soldiers and

paid floral tributes after the bodies arrived at the Biju International Airport, where scores of people had converged to offer their last respects to the jawans.

Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan, Finance Minister S B Behera, Ashok Panda, Pratap Jena, Prasanna Patsani, Niranjan Patnaik, Basant Panda, senior CRPF, police and government officials were among those who paid homage at the airport.

The government had on Friday announced Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia, which was



enhanced on Saturday after some criticism. The also said that it will bear the education cost of the children of the slain jawans.

"The martyrs' villages will be made model panchayats and the schools they went to would be named after them," an statement issued by the CMO said.

Later the mortal remains of were taken to his native place at Naugaon area in district and the coffin of was sent to Ratanpur village in district.

People lined up on both sides of the road to bid adieu to the martyrs as the special vehicle carrying their mortal remains moved out of the airport.

The two Union ministers and the state ministers proceeded to the martyrs' villages to attend their funeral, which has been arranged by the administrations of and districts.

