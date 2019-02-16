Businessman held, jailed for Rs 7.35 crore Income Tax default

The department has arrested and jailed a from Tumakuru in for allegedly defaulting to the tune of Rs 7.35 crore.

The businessman, whose name has been withheld, was not willing to pay the outstanding and interest despite losing appeals up to the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, and being served with a notice of demand by the (TRO), the I-T department said in a release.

The taxpayer was granted several opportunities by the TRO to pay the outstanding amount, but he failed to appear before the on 17 occasions, the release said.

Finally he appeared following a show-cause notice on October 3, 2018 but could not offer any explanation for non-payment of taxes due, it said.

He was arrested and produced before the Tax Recovery Officer-7, Bengaluru on February 15.

"Since he failed to make satisfactory arrangement for payment of the tax arrears, he has been committed to Civil Prison the same day at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, Bengaluru for six months," the release added.

