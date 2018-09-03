Sonalika reports 23.2 pc jump in tractor sales in August

Domestic Sonalika Monday reported 23.2 per cent increase in total sales at 7,369 units in August, aided by a massive 90 per cent growth in overseas shipments.

The total sales, including exports, during August 2017 were 6,036 units, (ITL), which makes Sonalika brand of tractors, said in a statement.

"The company has registered an overall sales growth of 23.2 per cent with 7,369 tractors in August'18 as compared to 6,036 tractors in the same period last year," it said.

Tractor exports nearly doubled to 2,082 units as compared to 1,095 units shipped out in the same month year- ago, thereby logging a 90 per cent growth during the period, it said.

"We are delighted with the overall growth of 23.2 per cent which was driven by a phenomenal 90 per cent growth in exports. An all time high performance of and markets has helped us achieve this extraordinary growth," Sonalika Group's said.

"In the domestic market, with the onset of festive season, we are optimistic that the industry should continue to grow at a healthy pace, driven by positive farmers' sentiments," he added.

Sonalika ITL exports tractors to over 100 countries.

With a facility based at Hoshiarpur in that has a capacity to produce three lakh tractor units, Sonalika ITL is the third largest tractor maker, offering vehicles in 20HP to 120HP range.

