Piyush Goyal gets additional charge of ministry of finance, corporate affairs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries on Wednesday in view of the indisposition of Arun Jaitley, who is currently undergoing treatment abroad.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, the President, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, directed that during the period of Jaitley's indisposition, the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Corporate Affairs, held by him, be temporarily assigned to Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios.

Further, Jaitley has been designated as a minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time when he is able to resume his work as the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Corporate Affairs.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 21:20 IST

