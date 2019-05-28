JUST IN
Soybean futures fall on low demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Soybean prices fell by Rs 3 to Rs 3,750 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday as traders cut down their positions amid weak cues from the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean to be delivered in July contracts moved down by Rs 3, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 3,750 per quintal with an open interest of 51,010 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in soybean prices was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants.

Soybean for delivery in August contracts also fell by Rs 17, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 3,787 per quintal with an open interest of 10,560 lots.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 14:20 IST

