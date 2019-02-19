Soybean futures gain 0.91 per cent on upbeat demand

prices were higher by 0.91 per cent at Rs 3,862 per in futures trade Tuesday after traders raised their bets in tune with upbeat overseas leads.

Marketmen said widening of portfolios by investors, taking positive cues from global markets, mainly gave push to prices at futures trade here.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, for the most active delivery in April went up by Rs 35, or 0.91 per cent, to Rs 3,862 per having an open interest of 84,740 lots.

Similarly, the delivery for May contracts edged up by Rs 31, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 3,899 per with an open interest of 39,930 lots.

