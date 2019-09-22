Special performance by Air Warrior Drill Team

As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Indian Air Force Station at Tezpur in Assam a special performance of the Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) and the Air Force Band was held for the public at Church Field here on Sunday.

Air Commodore Tejpal Singh of Tezpur Air Force Station briefing media after the AWDT show and performance by the Air Force Band said that the Air Warrior Drill Team was formed in 2004 to project a dynamic and vibrant image of the Indian Air Force.

The AWDT is the first-of-its-kind among all military and para-military forces in the country as it performs unique advanced drill movements with rifles fixed with live bayonets, Air Commodore Singh said.

"AWDT has come a long way since its first demonstration to the Chief of the Air Staff at commanders conference in Headquarters Training Command on November 27, 2004. Till date, AWDT has given more than 250 performances across the country from Awantipur in the north to Portblair in the south and from Chabua in the east to Jaisalmer in the west", he said.

Singh said AWDT had performed in Sri Lanka with the Air force drill team of the neighbouring island country in 2009 and also in the Independence Day celebrations of Mauritius.

In a short span of time AWDT has emerged as the Pride of the Indian Air Force and has been complimented as the Ground ambassador of IAF', the Air Commodore said, adding, the Indian Air Force station, Tezpur, was established on September 29, 1959 and the diamond jubilee event is being celebrated with a month-long event.

Today's special performance of the Air Warrior Drill Team and the Air Force Band programme was held connecting with civilians and was attended by Sonitpur district Deputy Commissioner Narshing Pawar and other officials, he added.

