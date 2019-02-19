Speculation swirls over Kim's travel plans for Hanoi summit

A visit by a North Korean delegation to a Vietnamese city on a popular train route from has sparked fevered speculation that could travel by rail -- or road -- for his summit with US

The US and have dispatched several teams to ahead of the summit in on February 27-28, though officials have remained tight-lipped on their movements and meetings.

On Tuesday, a Vietnamese source with knowledge of planning for high-level diplomatic meetings told AFP that several North Korean officials had visited the border area on Monday.

"A team from was in Lang Son (city) on Monday. They travelled there from by car," the source said, requesting anonymity. Japan's Asahi TV reported that a North Korean team visited a rail station in a city near the border and also surveyed road conditions in the area.

There is no airport in Lang Son city, prompting a swirl of speculation that Kim may make the long, overland train or road journey from China to

Next week's meeting follows a landmark summit between Trump and Kim in last June, the first for sitting leaders of the US and -- who are technically still at war.

Kim travelled to on a plane lent by for the last summit. The nearly 4,000-kilometre (2,500-mile) journey from to -- via and Lang Son -- could take upwards of 60 hours on a passenger train.

But according to a source cited by Seoul-based NK website, a rail trip could create "too many problems on the way," since Kim's slow train could disrupt China's high-

Another option for Kim's trip could be to travel by rail to -- a trip he has made several times -- and then fly to Hanoi.

The ultra-secretive North Korean leader has not publicly confirmed next week's meeting with Trump in Hanoi, which will be his first visit to North Korea's special representative for the US, Kim Hyok Chol, is expected to arrive in Hanoi in the coming days to meet with his US counterpart later in the week.

Alex Wong, US deputy assistant secretary of state for North Korea, is already in the Vietnamese capital preparing for the summit. Observers say tangible progress is needed at the second summit after the first meeting produced vaguely worded promises on North Korea's nuclear disarmament with few concrete deliverables.

