MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Bikaner, pilot ejects safely

A fighter of the (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's district on Friday with the pilot ejecting safely, a defence ministry said.

The was on a routine mission and crashed after getting airborne from the Nal airbase near The pilot of the ejected safely, the said.

He said that a court of inquiry would investigate the cause of the accident.

SP Pradeep said the aircraft crashed in Shobhasar ki Dhani, 12 km from Bikaner city.

He said police teams have rushed the spot to cordon off the area. No loss of life has been reported.

