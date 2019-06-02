JUST IN
SSB jawan killed in encounter with Maoists in Dumka

Press Trust of India  |  Dumka (Jharkhand) 

A jawan was killed and four others were injured in an encounter between the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Maoists in forests of Taldangal in Dumka district on Sunday, a senior police officer said here.

A search operation was going on when Maoists opened fire on jawans around 3.30 AM, Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said.

He said in the retaliatory action, at least five Maoists received bullets as they retreated into the forest.

SSB jawan Niraj Chetri was killed while Rajesh Kumar Rai, Sonu Kumar, Satish Gujar and Karan Kumar were injured, he said.

While Rai was airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, others were admitted to the Dumka Sadar Hospital, the police officer said.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 08:35 IST

