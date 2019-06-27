Stimac has brought in a whole lot of fresh ideas: Soosairaj

Breaking into the Indian team on the back of consistent showings in and ISL, Thursday said new has "brought in a lot of fresh ideas".

The Indian men's national team is currently going through a transition period, with a number of players getting their debuts under Stimac, and one such is Soosairaj.

"The new has brought in a lot of fresh ideas on how to train the players and prepare them for the style that he wants us to implement on the pitch," said Soosairaj.

"It's not just the technical abilities that are tested, but physical attributes like strength and stamina are also given equal importance while assessing players."



Soosairaj has impressed over the last two seasons in the and the

A call-up to the national camp was followed by him getting selected for the final 23 for the King's Cup 2019 in

The 24-year-old said coming on as a substitute in the second half was his best moment of his playing career so far.

Attaining top fitness standards is Stimac's priority.

"We all need to work hard for that. We were provided individual programmes. There wasn't any room for any compromise. We have to stay fit, if we are to have a chance of making it to the team.

"And by saying staying fit, I mean attaining top international fitness standards," he continued.

"In his style of play, Stimac ensures that the whole team fights together. We defend together, and we attack together.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)