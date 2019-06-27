Vietnam jails ex-lawyer for plotting APEC attack

A former Vietnamese was sentenced to eight years in for plotting an attack on a major meeting of world leaders with the help of an outlawed US-based group, reported.

Tran was accused of working with the Provisional National Government of (PNGV), a California-based organisation with a that pledges allegiance to the former South regime.

A court found him guilty of planning an attack at a 2017 meeting of leaders from the (APEC), which included US Donald Trump, Russia's and of

Khai was arrested before the alleged attack could take place, the Agency (VNA) reported.

Khai was also convicted for calling people to join a referendum to usher PNGV's into power, with the intention of bringing him back to Vietnam to rule, VNA said.

The court said Khai's actions were "very serious and dangerous for society", VNA reported, adding that Khai "admitted his crimes" at the half-day trial.

He was given eight years for attempting to overthrow the government, the agency added, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of death.

The trial comes just days after US citizen was jailed for 12 years on the same charges alongside two activists.

Nguyen was arrested in July last year during a trip to Vietnam from his hometown in

He was accused of preparing armed protest and the occupation of "headquarters" in and Ho Chi Minh City, and having links to outlawed anti-government groups, which his family denies.

Vietnam routinely jails activists, bloggers and lawyers but convictions have risen under a hardline administration in charge since 2016.

PNGV is classified as a "terrorist" organisation by Vietnam's communist government.

It was established in 1990 in California, where large numbers of Vietnamese refugees settled after the end of the war.

Its members, many who wear the yellow-and-red-striped southern flag of the former regime, say their aim is to "liberate Vietnam from communism".

