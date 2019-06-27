Orphanage that gave Sherin up for adoption suspected foul play

The 2017 death of three-year-old Mathews had not only shaken public in the US, where she was taken by her adoptive parents of Indian origin, but also led the in Bihar, which had given her up for adoption, to suspect foul play.

Less than three years later, the fears expressed by Babita Kumari, the of the now defunct Mother Teresa and Childrens Home in district, have been vindicated with a court in the US awarding life sentence to the toddler's adoptive father on Wednesday.

"I want to speak to the foster parents of Saraswati, who was later rechristened as as I suspect that she may have become dispensable to the couple as they now have a child of their own, Kumari had told in October, 2017, nearly three weeks after the girl was reported missing from her home.

Shocking details emerged during the trial where the doctor, who performed the autopsy on Sherin, told jurors that maggots had eaten her internal organs when the body, which was recovered from under a culvert, reached the morgue.

The was shut down on September 15, 2017 on the direction of the district administration over alleged financial irregularities.

According to Kumari, who is now untraceable, was adopted by and his wife Sini, both natives of Kerala, on June 23, 2016 when she was a little under two years of age.

The of the girl's death under mysterious circumstances had sent shock waves in Bihar, prompting Deputy Chief Minister to have a word with the then

The then District of Nalanda, Thyagarajan, had also ordered an inquiry into whether the procedure for was duly followed. The inquiry found "nothing amiss".

"As many as eight children adopted from our home are living in the US. Some have also gone to countries like Indonesia, and In addition, more than 100 kids from our centre have been adopted by families living across the country. Never have we heard about any of them meeting such a horrible end," a livid Kumari had said.

Kumari had also rejected claim that the girl suffered from disabilities.

"He has spoken of alleged disabilities the girl suffered from but has failed to produce even one document to show that the child, who was perfectly healthy when she was with us, had been treated for any of those defects," Kumari had said.

Founded in 2011, the orphanage had received Sherin in February, 2015 when she was just seven-month-old.

Her Indian-American foster father was sentenced to life in jail for her death by a in on Wednesday, in the case that attracted international attention.

Mathews, 39, had pleaded guilty on Monday to the lesser charge of causing injury to a child. He was originally charged with capital murder by authorities in the US state of

Sherin's tragic death had prompted the Indian government to further tighten the rules.

