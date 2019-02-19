Street plays, photography contest to add charm to Noida flower show

Street plays, pottery classes, puppet shows and a photography contest will be among the several attractions at the 33rd edition of the Vasant that begins here on February 22, officials said Tuesday.

The three-day event is being organised at the Ramleela Ground in Sector 21-A by the Authority in association with The Floriculture Society of Noida, they said.

"Antirrhinum, which is commonly known as dragon flower or snapdragon, is the theme flower for this year's show," Authority General Manager said, adding that the event would be inaugurated at 3.30 pm.

"There will be a nukkad natak (street play), puppet show, children's activity for potting plants and the amateur photography contest, which is open for all, on day one," he added.

He said the authority was also organising programmes on demonstration of composting, nest making, Swachh Bharat, vertical gardens, among others, during the event.

As the organisers gear up for the annual extravaganza, Tyagi said this year the flower display will be bigger with improved facilities for the public in terms of safety, sanitation and cleanliness.

"The entire space will be monitored by CCTV cameras, medical facilities will be available and police will be present at the venue," he added.

The photography contest will be held in three categories -- solo flower, bunch of flowers, and only foliage -- and an individual can submit a maximum of three pictures, one in each category.

"These photographs should be clicked during the Vasant inside the premises only and a soft copy has to be submitted by 6 pm of February 23. The prize distribution will be done on February 24," he said.

As part of the show, the Floriculture Society Noida, which was formed in 1993, will organise demonstration-cum-lectures on relevant environmental issues like plants that control air pollution, water conservation, etc.

Every evening at 7 pm, cultural programmes by school children and artistes will take place, while the visitors can hang out at the display stalls or food kiosks, Tyagi said.

