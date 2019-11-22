JUST IN
Students form human chain ahead of ministry-appointed panel's visit to JNU

Former students' union president N Sai Balaji said, "Students are standing here to welcome the high powered committee. The students want to tell them about the issues arising due to fee hike.

Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union organises protest over different issues including fee hike, outside university campus | Credits: @ANI
JNU students on Friday formed a human chain inside the university campus to demand complete rollback of fee hike, ahead of a visit of the HRD Ministry-appointed high-powered committee to the varsity to meet students' union representatives.

