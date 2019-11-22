22% groundwater has either dried up or in critical category: Jal Sakti Min

-
ALSO READ
Challenges galore for Jal Shakti, the newest ministry set up by Modi govt
A third of 305 projects for cleaning Ganga completed: Jal Shakti Minister
No proposal to make Right to Water fundamental right: Jal Shakti minister
We are overdrawing water, depleting aquifers: Jal Shakti Minister
Jal Shakti ministry to adopt a flexible approach for tackling water issue
-
Almost 22 per cent of the groundwater in the country has either dried up or is in the critical category, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday.
The government has also started the work of mapping aquifer and by next March, it will cover mapping of all the critical districts in the country, he said at an event.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU