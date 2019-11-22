JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Family members of formers PMs will not be guarded by SPG commandos: Reports
Business Standard

22% groundwater has either dried up or in critical category: Jal Sakti Min

The government has also started the work of mapping aquifer and by next March

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Almost 22 per cent of the groundwater in the country has either dried up or is in the critical category, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday.

The government has also started the work of mapping aquifer and by next March, it will cover mapping of all the critical districts in the country, he said at an event.
First Published: Fri, November 22 2019. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU