Pro-democracy protest leaders on Saturday called on Sudanese to take part in acts of in a bid to pressure the military to hand over power after the deadly break-up of their main sit-in in the capital of earlier this week.

The call came a day after Ethiopia's met separately with the ruling generals and the protest leaders in an effort to revive talks that were almost dead after the dispersal of the sit-in outside the military's headquarters on Monday.

The Doctors' Central Committee, one of the protest groups, said at least 113 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded since Monday. It said more than 40 bodies have been pulled from the in and taken away by security forces since the violence erupted.

The Sudanese Professionals' Association, which spearheaded protests that led the to oust Omar al-Bashir, said it accepted Ahmed as a to resume negotiations with the military council but had a set of conditions before returning to the negotiating table.

Those conditions included establishing an independent internationally backed body to investigate violence since al-Bashir was ousted by the military on April 11, and hold those responsible accountable. The umbrella group also called for the release of all political prisoners and said the mediation should aim at a power transfer to a civilian-led authority.

In a brief statement Saturday, the military council welcomed Ahmed's initiative and repeated its willingness to resume talks to reach "satisfactory understandings."



In an escalation, the SPA said the will begin Sunday and last until the military council hands over power to civilians.

The party said Saturday, meanwhile, that security forces arrested an opposition figure and two rebel leaders.

Mohammed Esmat, a for the protesters, was arrested after his meeting with the Ethiopian on Friday in Khartoum, the party said.

Security forces arrested Ismail Jalab, a leader at the People's Liberation Movement-North and his early on Saturday.

The British in Khartoum, Irfan Siddiq, condemned the arrests and called for the military council to release them.

A for the military council did not immediately answer calls seeking comment.

