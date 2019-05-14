Sudeep says climax shoot for 'Dabangg 3' was hectic

South star on Tuesday said filming the climax sequence for the upcoming third installment in the "Dabangg" franchise was hectic.

The 45-year-old actor, who is playing the antagonist in the movie opposite Salman Khan, said filming a shirt-less fighting sequence with Salman was a great experience.

"Climax shoot for 'Dabangg3' has been very hectic yet a great experience. Huge set n a humongous team.

"Bare body Fight against @BeingSalmanKhan is the least I had ever thought of doing ever. Yeah I do carry a little confidence today and I'm enjoying it," tweeted.

" 3", directed by Prabhudeva, also features and

The film, which is slated to release on December 20, is produced by and Production.

