Suspected Bangladesh plane hijacker killed in commando operation: Army

commandos on Sunday killed an armed man, who allegedly made a foiled bid to hijack a Dubai-bound flight of the state-run Biman carrying 148 passengers, the said.

The flight, en route from via Chattogram, made an emergency landing at the in the coastal city of following the hijack bid.

Army, Navy and elite police cordoned off the plane soon after it landing. All the passengers, pilots and crew members were evacuated safely.

According to Matiur Rahman, the suspect, a Bangladeshi national identified as Mahadi, refused to surrender when asked to, forcing "the commandos to go for action (firing)", which "lasted eight minutes".

"He (hijacker) succumbed to his wounds after the military commandos captured him (with gun shots)," Rahman told a at airport, adding that the suspect was carrying a gun.

Air force's Mufidur Rahman, who was also present at the media briefing, said he kept the hijacker engaged in talks while special forces units prepared for the raid.

"The man repeatedly wanted to talk to Sheikh Hasina," he said, adding that the hijacker allowed the passengers to disembark the plane during the negotiation process.

Meanwhile, in a press conference in Dhaka, Civil Authority (CAAB) said the hijacker was equipped with a hand gun and explosives.

An investigation would be carried out to determine how the man boarded the aircraft with arms and explosives, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, minutes after the Flight BG-147, which was on its way to from via Chattogram, flew from the Shah Amanat International Airport, it returned and made an emergency landing at 5:40 pm.

The emergency exit was opened through which the passengers disembarked immediately. The of the flight also came out later, they said.

