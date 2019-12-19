Suzlon Energy appoints State Bank's nominee Rakesh Sharma as director

JUST IN
He has handled various assignments in retail banking, corporate credit, international banking, micro finance and agricultural banking at SBI.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Suzlon Energy on Thursday said it has appointed State Bank of India nominee Rakesh Sharma as the company's nominee director, effective Thursday.

The appointment has also been approved by the company's board of directors, according to a BSE filing. "Rakesh Sharma, nominee of State Bank of India, has been appointed as the nominee director of the company with effect from December 19, 2019," the filing said.

