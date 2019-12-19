Suzlon Energy appoints State Bank's nominee Rakesh Sharma as director

-
ALSO READ
Suzlon Energy's Sep-quarter net loss at Rs 777 cr on subdued operations
Suzlon Energy offers to repay $1.2 bn for stressed debt settlement: Report
Suzlon Energy Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 337 crore on lower expenses
Independent Indian directors quit Suzlon Energy; investor hunt continues
Suzlon may escape NCLT route as lenders explore debt restructuring
-
Suzlon Energy on Thursday said it has appointed State Bank of India nominee Rakesh Sharma as the company's nominee director, effective Thursday.
The appointment has also been approved by the company's board of directors, according to a BSE filing. "Rakesh Sharma, nominee of State Bank of India, has been appointed as the nominee director of the company with effect from December 19, 2019," the filing said.
He has handled various assignments in retail banking, corporate credit, international banking, micro finance and agricultural banking at SBI.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU