Suzlon Energy consolidated net loss widens to Rs 205 cr in March quarter

on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 205.52 crore in the March quarter.

The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 54.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,478.73 crore from Rs 1,141.15 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company also reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 176.55 crore for 2021-22. The same stood at Rs 103.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in FY22 rose to Rs 6,603.97 crore as against Rs 3,365.59 crore in 2020-21.

The company said it has successfully concluded refinancing of its debt of the State Bank of India-led existing consortium of 16 lenders with REC Limited-led consortium of two lenders.

Suzlon's board has approved the re-appointment of Vinod R Tanti as the Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer of the company with effect from October 1, 2022 for a further period of three years, or up to September 30, 2025. It will be subject to shareholders' approval.

Vinod R Tanti is the brother of Tulsi R Tanti, the Chairman & Managing Director, and Girish R Tanti, the Non-Executive Director.

