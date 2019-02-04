Silver weakens in futures trade, down Rs 141 per kg

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Silver traded lower by Rs 141 at Rs 40,435 per kg in futures trade after speculators cut down their holdings amid a weak trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in March was down by Rs 141, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 40,435 per kg at the Multi Commodity Exchange. It clocked a business volume of 15,183 lots.

The white metal for delivery in May also dropped by Rs 169, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 41,000 per kg in a business turnover of 2,986 lots.

Marketmen said profit-booking at existing levels and fresh losses in the white metal overseas, mainly pulled down silver prices in futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.56 per cent lower at USD 15.79 an ounce in Singapore.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 14:25 IST

