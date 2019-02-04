Silver weakens in futures trade, down Rs 141 per kg

Silver traded lower by Rs 141 at Rs 40,435 per kg in futures trade after speculators cut down their holdings amid a weak trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in March was down by Rs 141, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 40,435 per kg at the It clocked a business volume of 15,183 lots.

The for delivery in May also dropped by Rs 169, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 41,000 per kg in a business turnover of 2,986 lots.

Marketmen said profit-booking at existing levels and fresh losses in the overseas, mainly pulled down silver prices in futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.56 per cent lower at USD 15.79 an ounce in

