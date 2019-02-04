BJP delegation approaches EC alleging TMC govt not allowing party's political programmes in WB

The BJP on Monday accused the government in of not allowing its political programmes in the state and sought the Election Commission's intervention so that the polls can be held in a "free and fair" manner.

A high-level BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to the poll panel to highlight instances that show that the TMC does not "believe" in democracy, Nirmala Sitharaman, who was also a member of the group, told reporters.

Besides Sitharaman, the other members of the delegation included Union ministers and S S Ahluwalia, and BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Bhupender Yadav, and

She claimed that the TMC is rattled by the BJP's growth in West Bengal, which is why it is restricting the saffron party's programmes and even not allowing some rallies.

The party had Sunday alleged that the denied permission to Yogi Adityanath's chopper to land in the state and let him address two scheduled rallies.

Sitharaman alleged that the officials are "in cahoots" with the ruling party to target the BJP.

