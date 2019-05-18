Woman commits suicide in Ghaziabad, husband and in-laws booked

The husband and in-laws of a woman were booked on charges of death after she allegedly committed suicide here, police said Friday.

The victim, Pinki, got married to Happy Sharma, a resident of Sadar Pur village, on February 23 in 2017, said SP (city) Shlok Kumar.

According to a complaint lodged by Pinki's father Sanjay Sharma, her in-laws were torturing her for

"I gave them Rs 1 lakh thrice but even then they were not happy. Last night, her praksh informed me that my daughter has committed suicide," said the victim's father.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at station against the victim's husband and her in-laws, the SP said.

