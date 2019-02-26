System launched to ensure better compliance of traffic rules using tech in Delhi

The and India Limited Tuesday announced the launch of automated Red Light Violation Detection and Speed Violation Detection System in the national capital, in a bid to use efficient technology for traffic rules' compliance, officials said.

The initiative was launched by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, along with Amulya Patnaik, RC Bhargava, and Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, they said.

Launching the initiative, Baijal appreciated the efforts of the and to improve the road safety scenario in the city.

"The project displayed the effective use of technology for better enforcement and creating a culture of compliance of traffic rules. The system will reinforce safety for motorists as well as pedestrians along with enabling smooth flow of traffic and bringing down accidents," Baijal said.

The initiative aims to provide safe driving experience to motorists, help pedestrians in crossing the road safely and improve compliance with road traffic rules, police said.

Maruti Suzuki has invested around Rs 16 crore in setting up the system. From its launch, the will be under the charge of the Delhi Police while Maruti Suzuki, along with its implementation partners - DIMTS and Aabmatica, will maintain it for two years, they said.

The completely automated system, from violation-capturing till issuance of an e-challan, is expected to strengthen the rule enforcement with transparency, police said.

The new system has sophisticated radars and over 100 high resolution cameras to track presence of vehicles and violation of traffic rules. The cameras capture multiple offences-Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD); Speed Violation Detection (SVD), Stop Line Violation, Wrong-Side Violation along with the registration number of the violating vehicle, they said.

The system automatically encrypts and transfers the data of violation to the centralised server at Delhi Headquarters in Todapur, near Naraina. The system will generate e-challans, along with photo evidence, and will send it to the violators through SMS/email/post, they added.

According to police, the automated system is expected to instill a culture of discipline amongst motorists and promote adherence of traffic rules.

The system is capable of 24x7 operation and will specially benefit road users at night, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)