Air strikes a matter of pride for every Indian: Chavan

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan Tuesday lauded the IAF for conducting air strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan and said words are not enough to describe the valour of personnel involved in the operation.
He said the Indian Army should now target Masood Azhar, the founder of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e- Mohammed (JeM) which had claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel.
"The air strike was a matter of pride and happiness of each and every Indian. Our soldiers not only destroyed terror camps but also returned safely," the former chief minister said.
"Pakistanwill know once againwhat the Indian might is. In 1971, the Indian Armyshowed its bravery against Pakistan which led to the creation of Bangladesh. As many as 91,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered," Chavan said.
The Lok Sabha MP from Nanded said the time has come to "crush" Pakistan for harbouring anti-India elements.
"The Indian Army should now target terrorist Masood Azhar and even crush Pakistan so that the neighbouring country does not dare again to shelter anti-India elements," he said.
In a pre-dawn operation Tuesday, Indian Air Force jets pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers, officials said.
