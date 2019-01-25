Maruti Suzuki Q3 net profit falls 17% at Rs 1,489 cr

The country's largest carmaker Maruti India (MSI) Friday reported 17.21 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 1,489.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,799 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Total income during the October-December quarter under review stood at Rs 20,585.6 crore as against Rs 19,528.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The company sold a total of 4,28,643 vehicles during the quarter, a marginal decline of 0.6 per cent, over the same period the previous year, MSI said in a statement.

Maruti shares were trading 6.85 per cent down at Rs 6,555.40 on the BSE.

