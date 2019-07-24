Tabu boards cast of Telugu movie 'AA19'

Actor Tabu has joined the cast of filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas' Telugu language film "AA19", the makers announced on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old actor, who most recently appeared in "De De Pyaar De" and "Bharat", will share the screen space with Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj.

The was shared by the official Twitter handle of Geetha Arts, which is producing the film in collaboration with Haarika & Hassine Creations.

"Welcome aboard to the most versatile actress of our generation #Tabu garu to #AA19 team," the tweet read, which also posted a video from the film's set, showing the actor going through the script.

The cast also includes Navdeep, Sushanth, Jayaram, Sathyaraj and Sunil.

It is expected to release early next year.

