Taiwan asks US for new fighter jets to defend against China

- has made a formal request to the for new fighter jets to defend itself against increasing Chinese threats, Deputy Defence told reporters Thursday.

"We made the request to purchase (fighter jets) because has been increasing its military strength and we are starting to have an imbalance of power in our air defence capabilities," Shen added.

The request, if granted, could ramp up tensions between and the sees as part of its territory awaiting unification, even though the two sides have been ruled separately since the end of a civil war in 1949. has significantly stepped up diplomatic and military pressure on since the Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, including staging a series of military exercises near the island. Chinese bombers and surveillance aircraft have also begun flying much more regular sorties around the island.

switched diplomatic recognition from to in 1979, but has remained Taiwan's most powerful unofficial ally and biggest arms supplier.

Last year, the US irked China over its plans to sell a batch of military parts to Taiwan in a USD 330 million contract including standard spare parts for aircraft.

has been incensed by warming ties between and Taipei, including the approval by the of a preliminary licence to sell to the island.

But fearing a possible backlash from Beijing, the US has repeatedly denied Taiwan's requests since 2002 for new fighter jets including newer and In that time China has massively ramped up spending on its armed forces, including highly advanced fifth-generation jet fighters.

That has left Taiwan with an ageing airforce that analysts say is in desperate need of an upgrade.

The island currently has 326 fighter jets, all in service since the 1990s, including US-made F-16s, French Mirage 2000s and Taiwan's own indigenous fighters (IDF). Defence officials would not confirm how many fighter jets they have asked for in the purchase request, or what model.

reported Taiwan was seeking 66 F-16V at a cost of $13 billion including missiles, logistics and training.

"It does not matter if it is F-15, F-18, or F-35, as long as it fits our combat needs," Tang Hung-an, a major-general with Headquarters said.

Tang added that the letter of request to the US did not specify which type of aircraft Taiwan wants.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)