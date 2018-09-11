Taj Connemara is back in business

More than two years after it was closed for renovation, the more than a century old was reopened Tuesday with refreshed design and aesthetics.

The city's iconic hotel was shut from May 10, 2016 for renovation.

Built in 1854 as the Imperial Hotel, it got its name after the of 'Lord Connemara'.

In 1984, the hotel came under the on a lease from Spencer's and was called as 'Taj Connemara'. In September 2010, it was rechristened as 'Vivanta by Taj- '



On the reopening of the hotel, The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Managing Director and CEO, said, " is another jewel in the Taj portfolio of "



"The newly renovated draws on the hotel's illustrious past whilst offering patrons a distinctive, modern and individualistic experience. We are happy to announce that Taj Connemara will resume its place in the cultural heart of Chennai," he said.

The new design has architectural influences of classic colonial, art and distinctive elements from noted coupled with refreshing interiors.

The hotel, equipped with 147 rooms and suites across Tower and Heritage wings, has original features including wooden carvings sourced from 16th and 17th century temples of Mahabalipuram, another heritage landmark near city.

Taj Connemara also has a 4.5 acre of landscaped greens and enclosed gardens, making it as an unique for a city hotel.

The hotel's general manager, said, "Taj Connemara is the result of the efforts of a team including master craftsmen and artisans who have tirelessly worked on restoring the city's legendary landmark".

