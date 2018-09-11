Revised Essar bid offers unprecedented value to creditors: ArcelorMittal

The revised bid for Essar Steel represents "unprecedented value" to creditors and demonstrates the company's serious commitment to India, creditor banks and all company stakeholders, ArcelorMittal said Tuesday.

The remarks come a day after the leading global steel producer offered Rs 420 billion to acquire (ESIL), upstaging a Rs 370 billion bid by Russia's VTB Group-backed NuMetal, in addition to Rs 70 billion it will pay to clear dues of Uttam Galva and KSS Petron.

The Supreme Court would hear a plea of ArcelorMittal challenging an NCLAT order asking it to pay by Tuesday Rs 70 billion to become eligible to bid for Essar Steel.

"The revised offer, which also includes a commitment to pay the entire amount due to the financial creditors of Uttam Galva and KSS Petron, therefore represents 'unprecedented value' to all concerned creditors. Through the revised offer ArcelorMittal demonstrates its serious commitment to India, creditor banks and all ESIL's stakeholders," the Luxembourg-headquartered company said in a statement.

In response to media speculation, ArcelorMittal confirms that yesterday, September 10, 2018, it submitted a revised proposal to the Committee of Creditors for the acquisition of ESIL, it said.

"The Company can also confirm that media reports speculating on the financial value of the revised offer are broadly accurate," ArcelorMittal said.



The statement said that the company believed ESIL provides it with a "compelling opportunity to enter the high-growth Indian steel market and, should it prove successful with the proposed acquisition, ESIL will add significant strategic value to the group's business."





After steel tycoon L N Mittal-promoted group moved the apex court challenging the NCLAT order of September 7 by which it had held as eligible the second bid of NuMetal, a consortium of Russia's VTB-JSW, for Essar Steel, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said "we will hear the matter tomorrow".

The matter had come up before the apex court on Tuesday.

The (NCLAT) had asked ArcelorMittal to clear the stigma of defaulter by clearing the dues of its subsidiaries.

The NCLAT had last Friday ruled that NuMetal's second bid for Essar Steel is eligible but the same by ArcelorMittal will qualify only if it clears the Rs 70 billion dues of firms it was previously associated within three days.

NuMetal and ArcelorMittal had in February submitted separate bids to takeover Essar Steel, which lenders were auctioning, to recover their Rs 490 billion defaulted loans.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) had, however, disqualified both the bids saying their promoters were tied to which were bank loan defaulters and hence ineligible under Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The second round of bids was called where JSW Steel joined NuMetal to put in a bid of Rs 370 billion, while Vedanta Ltd entered the fray as a third bidder. ArcelorMittal too had put in a bid.

The NCLAT held that the first round of bids were not eligible but NuMetal's second bid submitted on March 29, after restructuring the share holding, was eligible. It had asked ArcelorMittal to clear the dues of Uttam Galva Steel and KSS Petron by September 11 for its bid to be considered eligible.

The Tribunal ordered the committee of Essar Steel creditors to get the highest value, including by negotiating with the eligible bidders expeditiously.

Both NuMetal and Essar Steel had initially moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)-Ahmedabad challenging the disqualification of the first round of bids. The had refused to give any relief to the bidders but asked the CoC to take another look at the bids before disqualifying them.

The order was challenged by both bidders in NCLAT. After the order, ArcelorMittal had offered to repay any outstanding loans owed by Uttam Galva Steels Ltd and KSS Petron. The steelmaker had placed Rs 70 billion in an escrow account, with the condition that the lenders disqualify Numetal's bid.

On its part, NuMetal offered to take out Rewant Ruia, scion of Essar Steel's promoter Ruia family, from the company's share holding. JSW Steel Ltd replaced Rewant Ruia on NuMetal and brought to table technical knowhow on managing a steel plant.

The NCLAT last week directed the lenders of the Essar Steel to expeditiously take a decision on the bids. It held that NuMetal was not related to promoters of Essar Steel and hence eligible for submitting a resolution plan for the company.

However, in the case of ArcelorMittal, it had held that the company was connected to Uttam Galva and KSS Petron, which are classified by many banks as NPA. "The stigma would continue till the payment of all charges by ArcelorMittal," the NCLAT had said and directed payment of dues within three days till September 11.

ArcelorMittal had put in a bid for about Rs 310 billion to Rs 320 billion in the second round. But before the opening of the bids, it revised upwards the offer to Rs 420 billion. This surpasses Rs 370 billion offer made by Numetal.

