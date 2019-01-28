Tamil Nadu named best state for active participation in Swath Bharat Yatra: FSSAI

has been declared as the best state for its active participation in the national campaign ' Yatra', which was launched on October 16 last year under which a pan- cycle rally was organised to sensitise people about eating safe and being healthy, regulator FSSAI said Monday.

Pawan Kumar Agarwal, the of the Safety and Standards Authority of (FSSAI), said the 105-day cyclothon will culminate in a grand finale scheduled at Connaught Place in the central

The cyclothon began from six different locations - Leh, Panaji, Thiruvananthapuram, Puducherry, Kolkota and Agartala on six different tracks in which more than 10,000 volunteer cyclists covered over 20,000 km across 36 States and UTs spreading the message of 'Eat Safe, Eat Healthy and Eat Fortified', he added.

"The campaign has re-energised the departments at States level," Agarwal said, adding that this movement would go a long way in meeting the objective of ensuring safe and to very citizen.

The relay cycling is a part of the 'Eat Right India' movement, a one-of-a-kind, pan-India, public health revolution to create a sustainable culture and habit of safe and healthy diets.

"The goal of this campaign (cyclothon) was achieved through engagement activities and events in more than 2,100 locations along the Yatra and the creation of over 21,000 local, community 'Eat Right Champions' who would sustain this movement in the future," the regulator said in a statement.

With more than 10 lakh participants and 2.5 crore people reached, the yatra has made 'Eat Right India' a people's movement, it added.

Agarwal said about 250 awards and certificates will be distributed to recognise the tremendous effort of states.

has been declared the the 'Best State Overall' for its exemplary participation. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and were adjudged the best states with population above 3 crore. Punjab, and have been recognised as the best states having population less than 3 crore, the statement said.

Meghalaya, and Uttrakhand were given special awards for their participation despite their hilly and difficult terrain.

Several associations will be recognised for their commendable effort in spreading the message of 'Eat Right'. NCC, NSS and Nehru Yuva Kendra would be honoured for their enthusiastic participation and commendable efforts throughout the yatra.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)