Tea exports fall in first 11 months of 2019, but value realisation improves

Exports of tea during the first 11 months of 2019 has seen a marginal decline compared to the same period in 2018 although the value realisation has been higher, according to Tea Board data.

For the period January to November 2019, stood at 227.71 million kg as compared to 231.36 million kg during the same period in 2018.

Tea Board deputy chairman Arun Kumar Ray told PTI "exports have seen a marginal decline in the first 11 months of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. But value realisation has been higher in 2019".

He said, "compared to the overall exports scenario of the country, the tea sector has not done very badly in terms of value realisation".

During January to November 2019, value realisation from stood at Rs 3,740 crore as compared to Rs 3,537 crore in 2018.

The major export destinations were the CIS countries which saw an offtake of 52.80 million kg last year which was lower than 56.59 million kg in the first 11 months of 2018.

Iran was a major export destination of Indian tea after CIS countries.

Exports to Iran during the period January to November 2019 stood at 50.43 million kg against 27.41 million kg in 2018.

Offtake by China increased to 12.02 million kg as against 9.2 million kg in 2018.

Exports to Pakistan dipped steeply to 6.23 million kg in the first 11 months of 2019 from 14.56 million kg in 2018.

While offtake by US has increased in 2019 till November, exports to the UK saw a dip during the year from 2018.