JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Statue of Unity to get three million footfall in 2019: Tour Min

U'khand assembly passes quota bill for unreserved categories in jobs
Business Standard

Teacher gets 3 years in jail for sexually assaulting student

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A court here Friday sentenced a tuition teacher to three years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting a ten-year-old student.

Pradeep Singh (30) was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim, a Class 5 student, attended Singh's tuitions.

In January 2015, the girl told her mother that Singh made her sit close to him and touched her inappropriately.

He threatened to beat her if she told anybody about this, the girl said.

Police arrested Singh after the girl's mother lodged a complaint.

Apart from POCSO provisions, special judge S J Gharat also convicted Singh under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation), said prosecutor Vinod More.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements