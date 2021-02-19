Technology used extensively to probe Delhi riot cases: Police chief

-
ALSO READ
Delhi riots: Police files charge sheet under UAPA for larger conspiracy
Delhi riots: Court asks police to sensitise IOs after false statement filed
Delhi riots case: Police likely to release photographs of 20 accused
Premises of two advocates searched by police in northeast Delhi riots case
Cong expresses support for civil society members named in Delhi riots case
-
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Friday said technology was used extensively to investigate over 750 cases related to the northeast Delhi riots that led to the arrest of over 200 people.
Addressing the annual press conference at Delhi Police headquarters, Shrivastava said 755 FIRs were registered in connection with the riots and his force ensured a "free and fair" investigation.
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.
"You are aware of the riots which led to 53 deaths and 581 injuries. Riots reached its peak on February 24 and 25 last year. A total of 755 FIRs were registered and we made it a point that no one had a grievance that their complaint was not acknowledged," he said.
He said three SITs were formed to investigate the cases.
One of the case was registered to unearth the conspiracy behind the riots, which was investigated by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police while the remaining cases were investigated by northeast district, he said.
Elaborating on the use of technology, the Delhi Police chief said 231 accused were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage.
"Of them, 137 were identified through FRS (Facial Recognition System) when matched with criminal records and remaining 94 were through driving license photographs," he said.
He said the investigation team used video analytics and FRS to analyse CCTV footage to identify the accused, retried deleted data from electronic device, used geo-location to ascertain the presence of the accused and drone mapping for crime scene reconstruction.
Use of DNA finger printing, e-Vahan database, facial recognition, fund flow analysis and forensic teams comprising physical, chemical, biological and ballistic analysis of videos and photographs through open sources were also used to investigate the cases, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU